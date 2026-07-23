German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz will continue to bring hybrid vehicles in India to serve latent consumer demand, irrespective of lack of policy support for such technology, a senior company official on Thursday.

Mercedes-Benz India, which launched its AMG E 53 plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (EV) in two editions priced at Rs 1.45 crore and Rs 1.48 crore, respectively (ex-showroom, all-India), sees hybrid as the bridge option for consumers who are not yet ready to go for full EVs, company Managing Director & CEO, Santosh Iyer told PTI.

"Electrification is the long-term roadmap to reach and final destination. But that's one way to look at the story. The other way is there are still 75 per cent of customers who are not preferring electrification for valid reasons," he said.

Factors such as charging infrastructure, range anxiety and residual value, still hamper the drive towards electrification, he noted. "For us, the plug-in hybrid powertrain helps us to bridge that gap. It offers you a combustion engine, and the pleasure of an EV," Iyer said. If it meant the company will launch hybrids irrespective of lack of policy support, such as the Delhi EV policy not offering any incentive to such vehicles, he said, "Wherever opportunities exist and possibilities exist, we will continue to introduce plug-in hybrid as well." Iyer asserted that Mercedes-Benz India offers a range of technologies, from E25-compliant full portfolio of petrol vehicles to BS-VI phase two compliant diesel cars to electric vehicles in order "to be ahead of the curve as far as consumer demand is concerned".

Stating that the company fully recognises the policymaker's focus on EVs and appreciates that, Iyer said, "But we would like to offer consumers choice and give them the time to live with hybrid powertrain before many of them shift to EV powertrain." On the new AMG E 53 PHEV, he said, "This performance sedan combines genuine AMG performance with plug-in hybrid's efficiency, balancing an AMG customers need of racetrack performance with practicality of daily usage, perfectly." He further said, "The AMG E53 Hybrid furthers our 'powertrain agnostic' strategy for India, where customers decide the powertrain of their choice, suiting their requirement." MercedesBenz India on Thursday also announced a multi-year partnership with the Indian Padel Tour, becoming the title partner for the 2026-27 season.