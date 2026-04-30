Electric motorcycle maker Oben Electric is banking on new products and network expansion to increase its sales by about three times this year, according to its Founder & CEO, Madhumita Agrawal.

The company, which on Thursday launched its third electric motorcycle model Rorr EVO at an introductory price of Rs 99,999, will launch one more model this year and is targeting to have 350 sales outlets by the end of this year, Agrawal told PTI.

Last fiscal year the company sold about 4,000 units.

"We're looking at 3x growth, and from our store perspective, we'll have almost 350 plus stores (by the end of the year)," she said when asked about the company's growth outlook.

Agrawal further said,"Today, we are at 150 stores and moving forward, we are adding further and closing the year with 350 stores." The company has presence in 18 states, all the metros, she said adding,"We are present in tier one, tier two, and even in tier four." With the major population riding motorcycles, the strategy is to deepen the presence, Agrawal said. When asked about the company's product pipeline, she said,"This year, now we are launching one, and there is another one which would be coming. Then definitely the next two years would be (followed by) upgrades and other products in different segments." Oben Electric aims to have presence in each segment of the motorcycle market, she noted.