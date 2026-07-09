Nissan bets on exports, targets fourfold growth in India sales by FY28

Nissan Motor India is targeting a four-fold increase in domestic sales by FY28 as the Japanese automaker looks to revive its presence in one of the world's fastest-growing passenger vehicle markets, while positioning India as a key export hub for its global operations. is targeting a four-fold increase in domestic sales by FY28 as the Japanese automaker looks to revive its presence in one of the world's fastest-growing passenger vehicle markets, while positioning India as a key export hub for its global operations.

The company has set a target of selling 100,000 vehicles annually in the domestic market and exporting another 100,000 units from its Chennai plant by FY28. The goal marks a sharp increase from FY26, when Nissan sold 22,505 passenger vehicles in India, giving it a market share of just 0.48 per cent, while shipping 82,408 vehicles to overseas markets.

The strategy shows Nissan's renewed focus on India after several years of subdued volumes, with exports expected to remain a key pillar of its manufacturing operations. "Our objective is 100,000 domestic sales and 100,000 exports," Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director of Nissan Motor India, said during an interaction following the global unveiling of the Tekton SUV. "Internally, we have even higher expectations if the products perform as planned." The newly unveiled Tekton SUV, starting at Rs 10.49 lakh, is expected to play a significant role in achieving these targets. The model will be manufactured in India and exported to markets across Africa, South Africa and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, strengthening India's position as a global production base within Nissan's network.

Executives said the company remains committed to its export strategy despite geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East. "The global market is full of surprises," a senior executive said. "But these investments are planned over four to five years. India, Africa and the GCC continue to be growth markets, and we remain confident about the long-term opportunity." Besides expanding its product portfolio, Nissan is also investing heavily in its retail network. The company plans to increase its dealership count from 135 outlets last year to 200 by mid-August and 250 by the end of 2026. The expansion will span tier-I to tier-IV cities, with new outlets being added based on market potential while ensuring dealer profitability.

The automaker is also strengthening its digital capabilities, including the rollout of an AI-powered vehicle configurator to improve the customer buying experience. On electrification, Nissan said it would take a decision on introducing an electric vehicle in India by 2028, in line with evolving Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) regulations. While the company has access to hybrid, e-Power and battery electric technologies globally, executives said any product strategy would be guided by customer demand, infrastructure readiness and regulatory clarity. They also ruled out plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) as an immediate priority, saying the technology remains expensive for the Indian market. Instead, Nissan said it would continue to focus on internal combustion engine vehicles, which still account for more than 90 per cent of passenger vehicle sales, while monitoring the pace of EV adoption.