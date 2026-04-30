Oben Electric targets threefold revenue growth in FY27: CEO Agrawal

Electric motorcycle maker Oben Electric expects its revenue and sales volumes to grow threefold in 2026-27 (FY27), as the company is ready to take off with its production and retail strategy in place, Founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Madhumita Agrawal said on Thursday.

The company has already seen sharp growth, with revenue rising from about ₹20 crore in FY25 to ₹80 crore in FY26. It is now targeting a further threefold increase in FY27, alongside a similar jump in volumes, after selling around 4,500 units in FY26, Agrawal told Business Standard on the sidelines of the launch of the Oben Rorr EVO, which has been introduced at an introductory price of Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom).