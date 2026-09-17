Oil ministry to automakers: Give us a road map for flex-fuel vehicle launch

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) has asked automobile manufacturers to provide a road map for launching flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs) in India, including the number and type of vehicles they can introduce and the timelines, people aware of the matter told Business Standard.

The ministry has also asked original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to make customers more aware of FFVs, as sales have not picked up to the expected level, the people said. A fuel blend that has at least 85 per cent ethanol — produced locally — is called flex fuel.

A few weeks after the war began in West Asia in February, affecting global crude oil and natural gas supply across the world, the MoPNG started pushing automakers and oil marketing companies (OMCs) to launch FFVs and increase flex fuel availability at retail pumps, respectively.

At the meeting earlier this month, automakers and ethanol producers sought policy support from the Centre and the states to encourage the use of FFVs.

Two-wheeler companies have asked the MoPNG to approach states to remove restrictions on FFVs, particularly in Delhi, where the new EV policy mandates that only electric two-wheelers can be registered from April 2028.

A foreign carmaker also raised the issue of the Delhi government’s ban on FFVs from April 2028. Other participants, however, told the carmaker that the restriction was limited to two-wheelers, and four-wheelers that use flex fuel can still be launched.