One year of GST 2.0: Bharat shines, small car sales revive in auto sector

“The first year shows rate rationalisation can stimulate demand, but the durability of the impact will depend on whether the industry can preserve the affordability benefit despite rising input costs. The industry also continues to await clarity on the transitional treatment of the compensation cess, particularly the utilisation or refund of accumulated cess credit following GST 2.0, which has done away with the compensation cess,” said Sheena Sareen, partner, Deloitte India.