Only 3% of India's end-of-life vehicles scrapped in three years: NITI Aayog

Less than 3 per cent of end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) running on Indian roads were scrapped through authorised channels between August 2022 and July 2025 due to weak financial incentives, limited awareness among vehicle owners, inadequate infrastructure and poor enforcement, NITI Aayog said in a presentation last week, Business Standard has learnt.

India has around 12 million ELVs on its roads, but only about 350,000 vehicles were scrapped through registered vehicle scrapping facilities (RVSFs) during the three-year period, according to the presentation made at a meeting attended by automakers and vehicle scrapping centres.

NITI Aayog noted that India's scrappage ecosystem is now governed by two frameworks. While the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' scrappage policy focuses on identifying and retiring old vehicles, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change's End-of-Life Vehicles Rules, 2025, place recycling obligations on automobile manufacturers through an Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) mechanism.

Under the EPR regime, automakers must ensure that a specified portion of steel used in old vehicles is recovered and recycled. The target has been fixed at a minimum of 8 per cent between FY26 and FY30 and will gradually rise to 18 per cent from FY36 onwards. NITI Aayog stated that the digital systems used by different ministries do not fully communicate with each other, making it difficult to track a vehicle from deregistration to final scrapping. The think tank also cited other challenges to vehicle scrappage in India, stating that weak monitoring infrastructure — including inadequate dashboards, the absence of geo-tagging and limited auditing mechanisms — hampers end-to-end traceability and compliance monitoring.

The government introduced the Vehicle Scrappage Policy in 2021 to encourage the retirement of old and polluting vehicles. Under the policy, private vehicles older than 15 years and commercial vehicles older than 10 years are required to undergo fitness tests at automated testing stations (ATSs). The policy offers incentives such as road tax rebates, registration fee waivers and discounts from vehicle manufacturers on new vehicles if customers have scrapped their old vehicles. NITI Aayog stated that there is a shortage of RVSFs, ATSs and shredding facilities, with most of the existing infrastructure concentrated around Tier-I cities. It also observed that the informal vehicle recycling sector continues to dominate the market. It recommended integrating informal operators into the formal ecosystem through training, licensing and aggregation mechanisms.

Low public awareness and inadequate financial incentives are another major hurdle, the presentation said. Vehicle owners often receive better prices from informal scrap dealers than from authorised scrapping centres, reducing voluntary participation in the formal system. The think tank further pointed to coordination gaps among various government agencies, including the road transport ministry, environment ministry and pollution control authorities, resulting in delays and uneven enforcement across states. It also flagged the high tax burden on the sector. Vehicle scrap, used auto parts and refurbished vehicles currently attract 18 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST), which NITI Aayog described as a friction point for the development of a formal recycling ecosystem.