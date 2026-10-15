Home / Industry / Auto / Passenger vehicle dispatches rise 21.8% to 454K units in September: Siam

Passenger vehicle dispatches rise 21.8% to 454K units in September: Siam

Two-wheeler dispatches rose 13.5 per cent year-on-year to 2.463 million units, while three-wheeler shipments to dealers increased 16 per cent to 98,162 units in September 2026

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Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2026 | 11:41 AM IST
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Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers rose 21.8 per cent year-on-year to 4,54,574 units in September this year, industry body SIAM said on Thursday.

The total passenger vehicle dispatches from automakers to dealers were at 3,73,347 units last September.

Total two-wheeler sales rose 13.5 per cent to 24.63 lakh units last month as against 21.70 lakh units in September last year, it added.

Three-wheeler dispatches to dealers were up 16 per cent last month at 98,162 units in September 2026 as against 84,635 units in the year-ago period, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Passenger Vehiclespassenger vehicle salesPV salesSiam

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First Published: Oct 15 2026 | 11:41 AM IST

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