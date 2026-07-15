Home / Industry / Auto / Passenger vehicle dispatches rise 24.1% to 388,144 units in June: Siam

Passenger vehicle dispatches rise 24.1% to 388,144 units in June: Siam

Passenger vehicle dispatches stood at 312,851 units in June 2025, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said in a statement

car sales, passenger vehicle
Total two-wheeler sales rose 18.6 per cent to 18,51,400 units last month as against 15,61,283 units in June last year
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 11:38 AM IST
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Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers rose 24.1 per cent year-on-year to 388,144 units in June this year, industry body SIAM said on Wednesday.

Passenger vehicle dispatches stood at 312,851 units in June 2025, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales rose 18.6 per cent to 18,51,400 units last month as against 15,61,283 units in June last year, it added.

Three-wheeler dispatches to dealers were up 26.1 per cent last month at 77,951 units as against 61,828 units in the year-ago period, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :SiamPassenger Vehiclespassenger vehicle salesPassenger vehicle market share

First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 11:38 AM IST

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