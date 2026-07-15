Passenger vehicle dispatches rise 24.1% to 388,144 units in June: Siam

Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers rose 24.1 per cent year-on-year to 388,144 units in June this year, industry body SIAM said on Wednesday.

Passenger vehicle dispatches stood at 312,851 units in June 2025, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales rose 18.6 per cent to 18,51,400 units last month as against 15,61,283 units in June last year, it added.

Three-wheeler dispatches to dealers were up 26.1 per cent last month at 77,951 units as against 61,828 units in the year-ago period, it added.