Passenger vehicle dispatches rise 25.4% YoY at 437,312 units in April: Siam
Total two-wheeler sales rose 28.4 per cent to 1,872,691 units last month as against 14,58,784 units in April last yearPress Trust of India New Delhi
Total two-wheeler sales rose 28.4 per cent to 1,872,691 units last month as against 14,58,784 units in April last yearPress Trust of India New Delhi
Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers rose 25.4 per cent year-on-year to 437,312 units in April this year, industry body Siam said on Thursday.
Passenger vehicle dispatches stood at 348,847 units in April 2025, Siam said in a statement.
Total two-wheeler sales rose 28.4 per cent to 1,872,691 units last month as against 1,458,784 units in April last year, it added. Three-wheeler dispatches to dealers were up 32.8 per cent last month at 65,668 units as against 49,441 units in the year-ago period, it added.
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First Published: May 14 2026 | 11:19 AM IST