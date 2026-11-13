Passenger vehicle sales cross 500K in October, scooters surge 31.6%

India's automobile industry posted a strong October, with passenger vehicle (PV) sales crossing the 5 lakh mark for the first time in the month, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam).

Domestic PV sales rose 12.4 per cent to 519,060 units from 461,614 a year earlier, the best October on record. Utility vehicles led the segment with 301,141 units, up 11.4 per cent. Passenger cars sold 130,305 units (up 11.8 per cent) and vans 13,720 units (up 1.4 per cent). The segment-wise figures exclude Tata Motors, whose data is included only in the overall PV total.

Two-wheeler sales grew 16.1 per cent to 2,577,810 units. Scooters were the standout, with sales jumping 31.6 per cent to 1,096,756 units. Motorcycles grew a more modest 6.6 per cent to 1,423,118 units, while mopeds rose 13 per cent. Three-wheeler sales climbed 25.7 per cent to 103,349 units, led by passenger carriers (up 26.9 per cent) and goods carriers (up 27.4 per cent). However, e-rickshaw sales fell 22.3 per cent and e-cart sales 17.8 per cent. The growth momentum was also reflected in cumulative sales during April-October. Two-wheeler sales rose 17.4 per cent to 14,664,622 units during the seven-month period, while three-wheeler sales increased 26.2 per cent to 605,211 units. Passenger vehicle sales, for which Tata Motors data was available only for April-September, rose 25.5 per cent to 3,082,634 units.

Total production across passenger vehicles, three-wheelers, two-wheelers and quadricycles rose 28.6 per cent to 3,618,753 units, well above the 15.7 per cent growth in domestic sales, which reached 3,126,325 units. However, exports also grew 26.1 per cent, indicating that stronger overseas shipments accompanied the increase in production. Passenger vehicle production rose 26.3 per cent to 509,910 units, while two-wheeler production increased 28.9 per cent to 2,948,471 units. Three-wheeler production grew 31.3 per cent to 158,416 units. Exports rose 26.1 per cent to 682,299 units. Two-wheelers accounted for 543,972 of these, up 26.5 per cent. Scooter exports nearly doubled, rising 80.4 per cent to 85,292 units, while motorcycle exports grew 20.1 per cent. Passenger vehicle exports rose 21.8 per cent to 83,716 units, and three-wheeler exports rose 26.7 per cent to 53,039 units.