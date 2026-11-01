Passenger vehicle wholesales rise 12.4% in October on festival demand

Domestic wholesales of passenger vehicles (PVs) in India increased by 12.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 528,384 units in October, supported by strong festive demand, GST rate cuts implemented last year, income-tax relief and comparatively lower interest rates.

These factors improved vehicle affordability and encouraged customers to upgrade from two-wheelers to cars, said Maruti Suzuki India’s Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) Partho Banerjee during a video press conference on Sunday.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), the country's largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, reported domestic PV wholesales of 212,384 units in October, a growth of 20.5 per cent over 176,318 units in the same month last year. The company also reported strong demand across small cars, sport utility vehicles (SUVs), sedans and multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs).

Banerjee said three factors had supported demand: GST 2.0, income-tax relief announced earlier and the comparatively lower Reserve Bank of India (RBI) repo rate. The repo rate is the interest rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks. Although the RBI had recently increased it by 25 basis points, Banerjee said it remained 75 basis points below earlier levels. However, with demand continuing to remain high, Banerjee said low inventory at dealerships was a concern. Maruti's dealer network had just 12 days of stock at the end of October, with retail sales exceeding wholesale dispatches. Network stock refers to the vehicles available with dealers for sale to customers. "That is a matter of concern, if you ask me," he said.

In response to a question on whether further repo rate increases could affect vehicle demand, Banerjee replied: "Whenever there is an increase in the interest rate, we try to come with more of the innovative...finance products." On the possibility of further price increases amid rising raw material costs, Banerjee said the company had already raised vehicle prices three times, but in a calibrated manner. It was also trying to reduce costs in production, marketing, advertising and sales promotions. "We are closely watching it. At the same time, if you see sequentially compare our operating profit from Quarter 1 to Quarter 2 of FY27, we have improved. We have increased the EBITDA percentage," he said.

He added that the company hoped commodity prices would cool down in the third quarter. However, if costs continued to rise, further price increases could not be ruled out. Rahul Bharti, Senior Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs, MSIL, said the company was steadily increasing production to meet demand. Its average daily production rose from 9,100 units in the first quarter of FY27 to 9,600 units in the second quarter and 10,100 units in October. The company's total production in October reached nearly 260,000 units, an increase of 35 per cent over the same month last year. Bharti attributed the increase to additional production capacity, better efficiency and a higher number of working days. He said demand was still outstripping supply, with bookings remaining high and dealer inventories low.

Among other manufacturers, Tata Motors reported domestic PV wholesales of 73,894 units in October, up from 61,134 units a year earlier. Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) recorded wholesales of 73,338 units, compared with 71,624 units in October 2025. Hyundai Motor India reported domestic wholesales of 62,799 units, against 53,792 units in the year-ago month. The company attributed its performance to strong festive demand and healthy momentum in domestic and export markets. Tarun Garg, MD & CEO, HMIL, said, “Strong festive demand, coupled with healthy momentum in both domestic and export markets, helped us set this new sales record. Going forward, the newly launched Hyundai Bayon....will provide further impetus to our growth in India as well as across 50 plus export markets, reinforcing India’s role as a strategic manufacturing and export hub for Hyundai.”

Kia India reported domestic wholesales of 33,462 units in October, compared with 29,556 units in the corresponding month last year. Atul Sood, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said, “We were able to ride the positive festive demand momentum, supported by the strong performance of our established models and the encouraging response to our newer offerings, driving the overall growth...The contribution of our CNG models to overall sales, alongside our highest-ever monthly EV sales, further demonstrates that our multi-powertrain strategy is translating into tangible results. This reinforces our commitment to offering differentiated products and powertrain choices that respond to the diverse mobility needs of Indian customers.”