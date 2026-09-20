PV inventories climb ahead of festival season, discounts in check

Dealers of passenger vehicles (PVs) reported inventories of 38-40 days for August -- around five days higher than in July -- as automakers stocked up ahead of the festival season, but the buildup has so far not triggered the steep discounts seen last year.

Dealer-level offers are ranging from around ₹50,000 to ₹3.35 lakh across several mass-market models.

Som Kapoor, partner and future of mobility leader, EY-Parthenon, said discounts on some models had reached ₹5 lakh-10 lakh last year, as against around ₹3 lakh now.

The inventory increase comes as manufacturers’ wholesale volumes grew 36.5 per cent year-on-year in August, more than twice the 16.14 per cent growth in retail registration.

The August data with Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) showed PV wholesale volumes at 439,309 units, significantly ahead of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations’ (Fada’s) retail registration of 402,398 units.

The nearly 37,000-unit gap, coupled with the increase in dealer inventories, points to a sizeable amount of stock moving into the channel ahead of the festival season.

Fada’s data of inventories at — 38-40 days at the end of August — is well above the association’s recommended 21-day level. About 56 per cent of dealers reported higher inventories.

The buildup, however, is not uniform across manufacturers.