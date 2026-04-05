Resilient rural demand drove 23% surge in India's FY26 tractor sales

India’s tractor industry reported strong growth in FY26, with domestic wholesales rising to 1.05 million units in April-February (first 11 months) from 859,767 units a year ago.

This marks a robust 23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise, driven by resilient rural demand and improved momentum in the year, according to Tractor and Mechanisation Association data.

The improvement was supported by favourable monsoon, better farm incomes and rising mechanisation across key agricultural regions.

The momentum became particularly pronounced in March, typically a high-volume month for tractor purchases, as favourable seasonality and festival demand boosted buying activity. This year, the full Navratri season fell entirely in March, unlike the previous year when it was split across two months, providing an additional tailwind to sales.

As a result, leading manufacturers reported strong double-digit growth in the month, capping the financial year on a firm note. Mahindra & Mahindra led the market with a 33 per cent rise in domestic tractor sales at 43,403 units in March. The company also reported its highest-ever annual domestic sales at 505,930 units in FY26, marking a 24 per cent Y-o-Y growth, driven by strong rural sentiment and sustained demand across regions. Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE) clocked a 37.4 per cent surge in March and registered record annual sales of about 214,951 units. The company attributed its performance to a robust product portfolio, deeper farmer engagement and increasing mechanisation, particularly among first-time users.

Sonalika Tractors also reported its highest-ever annual sales at 180,504 units, reflecting consistent demand momentum and strong execution across domestic markets. The firm highlighted its focus on product innovation and expanding reach as key drivers of its growth trajectory during the year. Bringing forward the industry perspective, Anurag Singh, managing director, Primus Partners, said FY26 was a strong year for tractor sales, with volumes crossing 1.03 million units and growing over 18.5 per cent Y-o-Y. He noted that while rural GDP growth remained moderate at around 3 per cent, the quality of growth improved significantly, with farm incomes, rural consumption and livelihoods witnessing faster expansion.

He added that the rural economy has now seen over six consecutive quarters of growth. It was supported by strong agricultural output and favourable crop pricing, which increased disposable incomes and encouraged higher investment in farm mechanisation. Industry executives also pointed to healthy reservoir levels, improved liquidity in rural markets and strong festival demand as key growth drivers, especially in the final quarter. Looking ahead, Singh said FY27 begins amid geopolitical uncertainties and concerns over a below-average monsoon, but the outlook remains reasonably positive. Firm crop prices, continued mechanisation and improvements in tractor value, horsepower and specifications are expected to support demand.