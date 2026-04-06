Retail vehicle sales up 25.3% in March; dealers flag West Asia risks: Fada

India's auto dealers on Monday warned of possible supply or dispatch disruptions in the near term as the West ​Asia conflict drove up raw material costs, even ​as the fiscal year's total sales hit a record high.

The broader ‌operating environment is clouded by the conflict, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada) said in a statement.

The war has pushed up oil and gas prices, raising fuel and logistics costs across the auto supply chain, while also driving up prices of key metals such as aluminium, copper and steel used in vehicle manufacturing.