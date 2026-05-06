Riding the Bharat wave: Govt-backed taxi app bets on cooperative muscle

To support this repositioning, Bharat Taxi has rolled out an aggressive marketing campaign, particularly in NCR. Its branding is visible on autorickshaw hoods, and on milk packets of Amul, a cooperative giant whose leadership is involved with Bharat Taxi.

The company has also established physical pickup booths at transport hubs in NCR, including Anand Vihar and New Delhi railway stations, and Indira Gandhi International Airport, as well as at key transit points in Gujarat. The service is also mentioned in public announcements on Delhi Metro as being available at select stations.

One area where the platform stands out is pricing transparency. After each ride, customers receive a detailed breakdown of fares. For instance, on an inter-state trip from ITO in New Delhi to IMS Ghaziabad, the total fare of ₹527 was shown as split into a ₹100 base fare, ₹307.07 distance fare, and ₹120 in toll charges. The driver earned ₹527, the full amount. This detailing allows users to see how much the driver earns and how the fare is structured, something that is often opaque on competing platforms.