Riding the Bharat wave: Govt-backed taxi app bets on cooperative muscle

Still, it’s difficult to beat nationalist sentiments. “If we have to pay, it should go to an Indian platform,” one driver noted, reflecting a broader appeal to national identity that the platform seems to be tapping into.
For now, Bharat Taxi operates in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad in NCR, along with Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Somnath, and Dwarka in Gujarat. However, expansion plans are already underway. It was launched in Mumbai on April 23. Gupta said Bharat Taxi is set to enter Lucknow and Chandigarh by the end of this month and is also eyeing nearby towns such as Panchkula and Mohali. Also planned is further expansion in Uttar Pradesh, including Kanpur.