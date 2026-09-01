Royal Enfield sales rise 11% to 126K units in Aug on strong domestic demand
Royal Enfield's domestic sales rose 11% to 114,000 units in August, extending its growth momentum ahead of the festive season
Royal Enfield's domestic sales rose 11% to 114,000 units in August, extending its growth momentum ahead of the festive season
Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Tuesday reported an 11 per cent growth in total sales in August at 1,26,479 units, as compared to 1,14,002 units in the same month last year.
Domestic sales last month were at 1,14,204 units as against 1,02,876 units in August 2025, also registering a growth of 11 per cent.
B Govindarajan, Managing Director - Eicher Motors Ltd. and Chief Executive Officer - Royal Enfield, said, "August was another growth month for us, continuing our strong sales momentum and setting a robust foundation as we head into the festive season in India." He further stated, "Our key international markets also continued on a strong growth trajectory during the month.
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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 4:04 PM IST