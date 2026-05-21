Sajjan Jindal's JSW Motors secures ₹8,000 crore SBI funding for EV push

By Saikat Das and Alisha Sachdev

Billionaire Sajjan Jindal’s automotive business has secured about ₹8,000 crore ($826 million) funding line from India’s largest lender, keeping its plans for a new energy vehicle venture on track.

The facility from State Bank of India, the country’s top lender, carries a tenor of more than 10 years, according to people familiar with the matter. It will partly fund JSW Motors Ltd.’s “greenfield manufacturing facility” in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, the company’s spokesperson said in response to a query from Bloomberg News.

SBI may sell down part of the exposure to other lenders in the event of demand in the secondary loan market, the people familiar said, asking not to be identified as the details are private. A bank spokesperson did not respond to messages seeking comment.

Trade journal Autocar Professional was the first to report on the facility. The funding is a boost for local vehicle manufacturing, and signals confidence from domestic lenders in India’s emerging EV ecosystem. The large-ticket financing is also expected to drive momentum in the credit market, where lending growth is projected to outpace deposit expansion in the fiscal year that began April 1. CareEdge Ratings estimates credit growth will reach 13 per cent to 14.5 per cent in the current fiscal period, compared with deposit growth of 11 per cent to 12 per cent as banks prioritize steady balance-sheet expansion.