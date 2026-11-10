Smaller cities drive over half of India's incremental car sales in 2026

Smaller cities and towns have emerged as the biggest contributors to India's passenger vehicle (PV) market expansion this year, accounting for more than half of the incremental registrations between January and October 2026, even as rural India recorded the fastest growth in percentage terms.

According to data from market analytics firm JATO Dynamics, non-metro urban markets added 389,401 vehicles during the ten-month period, accounting for around 55 per cent of the industry's incremental registrations. This was more than the combined addition of 161,965 vehicles in rural markets and 155,698 in metros.

Registrations in non-metro urban markets rose 17.5 per cent year-on-year to 2.61 million units from 2.22 million in the corresponding period last year. These markets accounted for 57.3 per cent of India's total PV registrations, underlining the importance of smaller cities and towns to automobile manufacturers. Overall PV registrations grew 18.4 per cent to 4.56 million units during January–October, compared with 3.85 million a year earlier. While rural India led growth at 27 per cent, its share of total registrations stood at 16.7 per cent. Metros, meanwhile, recorded 15.1 per cent growth and accounted for 26 per cent of the market.

Ravi Bhatia, president of JATO Dynamics, said the January–October data presented a different picture from October in isolation. "Rural India is leading in growth rate, but non-metro urban India remains the biggest engine of absolute market expansion," Bhatia said. The strong ten-month performance of smaller cities assumes significance against a sharp decline in October registrations. Non-metro urban markets recorded an 18 per cent year-on-year fall during the month, compared with declines of 8.3 per cent in metros and 9.2 per cent in rural markets. Non-metro urban markets accounted for 57.5 per cent of October registrations, but their contraction was more than twice that recorded in metros.

“Demand in smaller cities has remained reasonably strong this year, particularly for SUVs and higher variants. However, customers are becoming more careful about their purchases. Financing costs and monthly instalments are important considerations, especially for first-time buyers. October's numbers may also reflect the shift in the festive calendar, so we need to look at November sales before drawing conclusions,” said a PV dealer from Indore. Bhatia had earlier flagged the possibility of affordability pressures affecting aspiring car buyers in smaller cities, where demand may be more sensitive to rising vehicle prices, equated monthly instalments (EMIs) and ownership costs. Unlike metros, which benefit from a greater concentration of wealth and replacement demand, smaller cities have a large base of aspirational buyers who may be more sensitive to increases in the cost of car ownership. Rural markets, on the other hand, have relatively low car penetration, providing scope for first-time purchases.

However, the strong January–October performance suggests that October's decline cannot yet be treated as evidence of a sustained slowdown in smaller cities. The shift in the timing of Diwali from October last year to November this year also complicates year-on-year comparisons, making the combined festive-period performance important in assessing the underlying demand trend. For automakers, the numbers underline the importance of non-metro urban markets, which continue to generate the largest addition to passenger vehicle registrations despite growing more slowly than rural India. “Metros are relatively mature markets, where a significant part of demand comes from replacement purchases. Smaller cities still have a large pool of households buying their first car, while existing owners are also upgrading. This combination is helping these markets contribute more to overall sales growth,” the dealer quoted above said.