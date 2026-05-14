Tata Motors cautions on fuel cost as the biggest risk to the CV recovery

India’s commercial vehicle industry has finally crossed its pre-FY19 wholesale peak, driven by improving fleet economics, Goods and Services Tax (GST)-led cost reductions and infrastructure spending. But even as Tata Motors rode that recovery to record revenues and a 15-year high earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Girish Wagh flagged the biggest threat to the cycle: Diesel prices.

Diesel forms between 25 and 50 per cent of the total cost of ownership (TCO) for a truck operator, depending on the segment and duty cycle. A one-rupee increase in retail diesel prices translates directly into a proportional rise in TCO — and for segments where diesel accounts for the higher end of that range, the impact is significant.

“This remains a very, very important monitorable,” Wagh said. “We are actively tracking how retail prices are likely to move and what it means for operating economics for the fleet owner.” The timing makes this particularly sensitive. The Middle East war, which began on February 28, has pushed global crude prices sharply higher. India has so far shielded retail consumers from the full impact, with state-run oil marketing companies absorbing under-recoveries — but that buffer is finite. The CV upcycle that Tata Motors has ridden through FY26 was built largely on improving fleet operator economics. Wagh described FY26 as a “clear inflection point for the commercial vehicles industry, with volumes surpassing the pre-FY19 peak, supported by GST 2.0 reforms and sustained infrastructure spending”.

The GST rate cut from September 2025 lowered upfront vehicle costs and unlocked deferred demand, while freight rates stabilised and operator cash flows improved. A diesel price hike of any meaningful scale would work in the opposite direction, raising operating costs for operators who have only recently returned to the market. The concern extends beyond India. Wagh flagged Sri Lanka as a market where non-availability of fuel — not just price — is already altering demand patterns and changing the market’s commercial vehicle profile. In North Africa and the Middle East, freight availability has been directly impacted since February, though Wagh said underlying demand has remained intact.

The company has responded to the broader uncertainty by implementing austerity measures on controllable expenses from the start of FY27 and taking a 2 per cent price hike in April, while consciously choosing not to pass through the full commodity cost increase — spanning steel, aluminium, rubber and precious group metals — to protect demand momentum. “We are working on a cost management agenda to protect growth momentum and avoid disrupting demand,” Wagh said. Chief Financial Officer GV Ramanan noted that free cash flow in FY26 translated to approximately 12 per cent of revenue, well ahead of the company’s own 2027 target, providing some headroom.