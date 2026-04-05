Tata Motors leads PV recovery post-GST cut, outpaces peers in H2FY26

“Our strong growth is a result of deliberately scaling on clear strategic levers — winning in high-growth segments with category-leading products, democratising choice through smart variants and multiple powertrains, and continuously energising our portfolio with compelling new launches,” said Shailesh Chandra, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles. He added that the company’s leadership in electric vehicles, strong outperformance in compressed natural gas, and steady growth in hatchbacks, along with the rising popularity of key nameplates, underpinned the momentum.