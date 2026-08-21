Tata Motors to raise car, SUV prices by up to ₹25,000 from September

India's Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles will raise prices of cars and SUVs across ​its portfolio by up to ₹25,000 ​($261.23) from September 1, the car maker said ‌on Friday, with the extent of the hike varying by model and variant.

The Nexon EV maker said the price increase aimed to partially offset rising input costs and persistent commodity inflation amid continued geopolitical uncertainty.

Indian automakers have increasingly raised vehicle prices this year as cost pressures persist. Rival Hyundai Motor ‌India on Wednesday announced its third price increase of 2026, while market leader Maruti Suzuki has implemented two portfolio-wide hikes in recent months.