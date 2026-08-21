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Home / Industry / Auto / Tata Motors to raise car, SUV prices by up to ₹25,000 from September

Tata Motors to raise car, SUV prices by up to ₹25,000 from September

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles is raising prices citing higher input and commodity costs amid continued geopolitical uncertainty

tata motors passenger vehicles
Image Credit: Tata Motors Cars - YouTube
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2026 | 9:32 AM IST
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India's Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles will raise prices of cars and SUVs across ​its portfolio by up to ₹25,000 ​($261.23) from September 1, the car maker said ‌on Friday, with the extent of the hike varying by model and variant.

The Nexon EV maker said the price increase aimed to partially offset rising input costs and persistent commodity inflation amid continued geopolitical uncertainty.

Indian automakers have increasingly raised vehicle prices this year as cost pressures persist. Rival Hyundai Motor ‌India on Wednesday announced its third price increase of 2026, while market leader Maruti Suzuki has implemented two portfolio-wide hikes in recent months.

Auto makers have cited inflationary pressures, higher commodity prices, elevated operating costs, and disruptions to global trade and ​energy markets linked to the Iran war as factors driving up costs.

The car maker said it had sought to absorb rising costs but was now ​passing ‌on part of the burden to customers through the latest ‌revision.

The increase marks the auto maker's third price hike this year, after a 0.5 per cent raise ‌in ​its internal combustion ​engine portfolio from April 1 and a further 1.5 per cent increase across its portfolio from July ‌1.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Tata MotorsPassenger Vehiclesprice hike

First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

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