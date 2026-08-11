The currency effect: Fx-driven hikes steer buyers towards used luxury cars

The price increases are also pushing new cars out of lower price bands. If the starting price of a new Audi rises to about ₹60 lakh, for instance, Audi Approved:plus allows the company to serve customers in the ₹30-60 lakh segment. “Audi Approved:plus allows us to participate in that market,” Dhillon said, adding, “The pre-owned operation is therefore about more than generating additional sales. It allows Audi to serve a segment that rising new-car prices would otherwise force the brand to vacate.”