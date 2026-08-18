Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Tuesday said the top three passenger vehicle models exported from India in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal are from its stable.

The company, which witnessed its FRONX cross the milestone of 2 lakh exports in under 38 months, said it garnered more than 55 per cent share in passenger vehicle (PV) exports from India in the first quarter.

"Sustained focus on exports has earned the company the number one position in passenger vehicle exports from India. Illustrating this leadership, all three of India's top exported passenger vehicles in Q1 FY 26-27 were from Maruti Suzuki," company Managing Director & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said in a statement.

For Q1 FY26-27, the top three PV export models from India are FRONX, Jimny 5-Door, and eVITARA, the company said, adding that a total of six of its models are among the top eight models exported from India. Hyundai Grandi10 and Nissan Magnite are in the fourth and seventh spots respectively, as per industry estimates. On FRONX crossing the 2 lakh export milestone, Takeuchi said it has been a key contributor to the company's success in exports. "Since FY 24-25, it has been India's number 1 exported passenger vehicle and is now shipped to nearly 90 countries. After crossing the milestone of 1 lakh exports in record time, FRONX reached its second lakh significantly faster, underlining its growing demand in the international markets," he added.