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Toyota Kirloskar Motor reports 7% rise in sales at 31,016 units in June

Domestic sales stood at 28,441 units, registering an 8 per cent rise compared to 26,453 units sold during June 2025, the auto-maker said

Toyota
The company's exports grew 7 per cent at 2,575 units last month against 2,416 units sold in June 2025 (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 3:33 PM IST
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Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday reported a 7 per cent growth in total sales at 31,016 units in June 2026 compared to 28,869 units sold in the same month last year.

Domestic sales stood at 28,441 units, registering an 8 per cent rise compared to 26,453 units sold during June 2025, the auto-maker said.

Meanwhile, the company's exports grew 7 per cent at 2,575 units last month against 2,416 units sold in June 2025.

Sabari Manohar, Executive Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, "We are encouraged with the positive sales performance in the month of June, driven by continued market momentum and a clear focus on customer-centricity.

"Our focus remains on enhancing market presence through high-quality products, value-added services and offering peace of mind, serving as key drivers of growth in the coming months," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Toyota Toyota Kirloskar Motor Toyota IndiaToyota cars

First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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