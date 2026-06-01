Toyota Kirloskar Motor's total sales up 7% at 33,128 units in May

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Monday reported a 7 per cent rise in total sales at 33,128 units in May 2026 as compared to 30,864 units sold in the year-ago period.

Domestic sales stood at 30,574 units in the reported month as compared to 29,280 units in May 2025, registering a 4 per cent growth year-on-year, according to a statement by Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM).

However, exports grew 61 per cent at 2,554 units in May 2026 as compared to 1,584 units in the same month last year.

Sabari Manohar, Executive Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, "This month (May) marked a significant milestone as we crossed 3 lakh Strong Hybrid Electric vehicle (SHEV) sales in India, underscoring the growing acceptance of SHEV technology and cleaner mobility solutions.