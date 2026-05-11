Toyota Kirloskar Motor to set up new manufacturing plant in Maharashtra

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Monday said it will set up a new manufacturing plant in Maharashtra that will start production in the first half of 2029.

While the company did not disclose investments on the new plant, it has been reported in Japanese media that parent Toyota Motor planned to invest about 300 billion yen ($1.9 billion) in Maharashtra for capacity expansion in India.

The new vehicle manufacturing plant will be in the Bidkin Industrial Area, Maharashtra, India, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said in a statement.

"The new plant is planned to start production in the first half of 2029 and is aimed to strengthen Toyota's business foundation in the Indian market," it added.