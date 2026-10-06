Tractor sales fall 12.6% in Sep as monsoon stress hits rural demand: Fada

India's tractor ​retail sales declined 12.6% sequentially in September as weak rural demand linked to poor monsoon and a delayed festive season weighed, even as overall auto retail sales ‌continued to rise, an ​auto dealers' body said ​on Tuesday.

Dealers sold 76,906 tractors in September, ​down from 87,977 units sold in August, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association.

India recorded its lowest monsoon rainfall in ​more than a decade. The June-September monsoon, which ‌delivers nearly 70% of India's annual rainfall, was ​12.6% below normal this year.

Rural demand is closely linked to the monsoon, and patchy rainfall coupled with extended ‌dry spells can ​pressure farm incomes and ‌delay cash flows, prompting households to postpone discretionary ‌spending on big-ticket purchases.