TVS Motor June sales jump 47% to 590,003 units, EV sales more than triple

TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported a 47 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales to 590,003 units in June 2026, compared with 402,001 units in the same month last year.

Total two-wheelers sales, including moped, registered a growth of 47 per cent at 565,417 units in the previous month as against 385,698 units in June 2025, the company said in a statement.

Domestic two-wheeler sales in June stood at 411,014 units, registering a 46 per cent growth from 281,012 units in the same month last year, the company said.

Motorcycles registered a growth of 42 per cent during the reporting month with sales of 267,096 units as against 188,774 units in June 2025 while scooters sales jumped 53 per cent year-on-year at 247,950 in previous month as against 162,291 units in June 2025.

The company's electric two-wheelers sales increased over three-fold to 48,537 units in June 2026 as against 14,400 units in June 2025, it said. At the same time, total sales from international business spiked 47 per cent at 172,355 units in the previous month as against 117,145 units in June 2025 with the company registering a 48 per cent growth in the two-wheelers sales to 154,403 units as against 104,686 units in June 2025. The company also sold 24,586 three-wheelers during the month, it said. For the June quarter of the current financial year, TVS Motor said, it registered its highest ever quarterly sales of 16.31 Lakh units.