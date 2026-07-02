TVS Motor pips Hero, Honda to grab top slot in total two-wheeler sales

Tamil Nadu-based TVS Motor Company (TVSM), a part of the TVS Venu group, has become India's largest two-wheeler (2W) manufacturer by total sales volume, combining domestic and international business, for the month of June 2026. The company is already the market leader in the electric two-wheeler (e2W) segment.

The company sold 5.65 lakh units globally, taking the top spot ahead of long-standing leaders Hero MotoCorp, which sold 5.41 lakh units, and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, which sold 5.28 lakh units. Though the company had achieved a similar feat in the month of December 2025, it is generally a lean month for 2W-makers.

"This is the first time that we have become clear market leaders. Though a similar feat was achieved in December 2025, it is a post-season month where all players reduce their stocks. Even during Covid, we had outsmarted Hero and Honda, but that was also not a period which can be seen as normal," said a company source. During the month under review, TVS led Hero by 24,000 units and Honda by 37,000 units in total combined volume. Figures are company-reported wholesale dispatch numbers for June 2026. Total volume reflects combined India domestic dispatches and international business (export) dispatches.

Exports were the decisive factor in the company's performance. TVS's international business volume of 1.54 lakh units was 2.9 times the combined export volume of Hero and Honda. "The export volume reflects TVS's deepening presence across international markets, including Africa, Latin America, Asean, and West Asia, positioning it as an increasingly globally diversified two-wheeler manufacturer," said the source. The result builds on a sustained multi-quarter trend, with TVS posting the fastest volume growth among major OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) through FY26, and steadily narrowing the gap with Hero and Honda, the source added. TVS grew by 47 per cent, far higher than Hero, Honda, and Bajaj during the month.

The company's total 2W sales stood at 565,417 units in June 2026 as against 385,698 units in June 2025. Domestic 2Ws registered growth of 46 per cent, with sales of 411,014 units in June 2026 as against 281,012 units in June 2025. The company's motorcycles registered a growth of 42 per cent, with sales of 267,096 units in June 2026 as against 188,774 units in June 2025. Scooters registered a growth of 53 per cent, with sales of 247,950 units in June 2026 as against 162,291 units in June 2025. Late last month, TVS completed the rollout of 1 million units of TVS iQube from its manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. This comes almost six years after the electric scooter made its debut in January 2020.