TVS Motor sales rise 31% to 567K units in May, hits record monthly high

TVS Motor Company on Monday reported 31 per cent growth in sales in May 2026 at 5,66,585 units.

In the year-ago period, the sales stood at 4,31,275 units, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

The company claimed that last month, it recorded its highest-ever monthly sales.

The two-wheeler sales registered 31 per cent growth at 5,43,111 units last month as against 4,16,166 units in May 2025.

Meanwhile, domestic two-wheelers registered a 24 per cent growth from 3,09,287 units sold in May last year to 3,84,565 units in the month under review.

Motorcycle sales registered 30 per cent growth, increasing from 2,11,505 units in May last year to 2,73,802 units last month.