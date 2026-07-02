Latin America, Africa power strong Q1 recovery in two-wheeler exports

India's two-wheeler makers posted another month of strong export growth in June, extending the recovery seen through the first quarter of FY27 as improving demand in Latin America and Africa continued to power overseas shipments.

Bajaj Auto, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), TVS Motor, Hero MotoCorp and Suzuki Motorcycle India all reported double-digit year-on-year growth in exports during the month, while Royal Enfield remained the lone outlier with a decline in overseas shipments.

Bajaj Auto led the pack in June with a 49 per cent jump in exports, followed by TVS Motor at 48 per cent and HMSI at 47 per cent. Hero MotoCorp's overseas shipments rose 33 per cent, while Suzuki Motorcycle India reported 12 per cent growth. In contrast, Royal Enfield's exports declined 12 per cent.

The June performance capped a strong first quarter for exports. Hero MotoCorp's overseas shipments surged 63.3 per cent during April-June, while Bajaj Auto's rose 52 per cent. HMSI's exports increased 36 per cent during the quarter, TVS Motor's international business grew 33 per cent, and Suzuki Motorcycle India's exports rose 8.9 per cent. Royal Enfield, however, remained an outlier, with exports declining 20 per cent. Domestic dispatches also remained healthy during the quarter, although growth lagged exports. Royal Enfield's domestic sales rose 31.6 per cent during April-June, Hero MotoCorp's increased 20.7 per cent, HMSI's grew 15 per cent, Bajaj Auto's rose 10.8 per cent, and Suzuki Motorcycle India's increased 8.1 per cent, underscoring that export growth outpaced domestic growth for most manufacturers even as domestic volumes remained substantially larger.

Industry executives said the recovery is increasingly being driven by improving retail demand across key overseas markets rather than dealer inventory replenishment alone. Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto, said demand in Latin America remained strong while Africa continued to be steady, supporting the sharp growth in export volumes. Brokerage Motilal Oswal expects exports to remain Bajaj Auto's principal growth driver this year. In a June report, it said Latin America has emerged as the company's largest export region, accounting for about 35 per cent of shipments, ahead of Africa at around 30 per cent. Colombia, Argentina and Brazil continue to witness strong demand, while African markets are recovering gradually, led by Nigeria, Uganda and Kenya.

The brokerage expects Bajaj Auto's exports to grow around 20 per cent in FY27 despite geopolitical uncertainties. Analysts attributed the recovery to improving macroeconomic conditions across key export markets. Better foreign exchange availability has enabled African distributors to resume imports after prolonged dollar shortages, while improving financing conditions and recovering consumer demand have supported motorcycle sales across Latin America. Bajaj Auto's investments in local assembly and distribution, particularly in Brazil, have also helped strengthen its presence in the region. Some analysts believe June received an additional boost from improving shipping conditions. Deven Choksey, Founder and Managing Director of DRChoksey FinServ, said export shipments accelerated further during the month as disruptions to maritime trade caused by the West Asia conflict eased and shipping routes became more operational, allowing manufacturers to execute pending export orders while continuing to benefit from healthy demand across Latin America and Africa.