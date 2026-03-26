2 years on, automakers still waiting for govt to clear FAME-II dues

In the letter, Siam flagged that several member companies had not received “pre-receipts” for their claims. These are acknowledgements generated by the government system before the final subsidy payment is released to manufacturers.

Siam also noted that some companies had submitted clarifications for rejected claims, but those cases were still pending. A key concern raised related to the 120-day submission rule under the scheme. According to policy, dealers were required to submit sales claims to OEMs within 120 days of the invoice date, after which OEMs would upload them on the government portal for reimbursement. Siam said technical glitches in the FAME-II portal prevented timely submission in several cases, resulting in valid claims being excluded once the system automatically locked entries after the deadline.