2 years on, automakers still waiting for govt to clear FAME-II dues
EV manufacturers face potential financial impact as unspent subsidy allocations risk lapsing by the March 31Deepak Patel New Delhi
EV manufacturers face potential financial impact as unspent subsidy allocations risk lapsing by the March 31Deepak Patel New Delhi
Bumpy ride
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First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 11:33 PM IST