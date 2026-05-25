Tyre, auto-component firms hint at fresh price hikes amid input cost rise

Auto-component and tyremakers are raising prices as raw material and energy costs squeeze their operational margins, and industry leaders warn more increases are likely if inflation doesn’t cool down.

Companies listed rising prices of natural rubber, steel, aluminium, copper, freight and energy as key challenges in the fourth quarter of FY26 (Q4 FY26). They noted that costs are passed on to automobile manufacturers after a lag.

Arnab Banerjee, managing director and chief executive officer of Ceat, said the tyre company increased prices by around 5 per cent between March and April. It may take another 5 per cent hike during May-June. According to Banerjee, raw material costs have increased by 13-15 percent, making further calibrated pricing actions necessary for profitability. The company will balance price hikes and market competitiveness, as aggressive increases could moderate demand, said Banerjee.