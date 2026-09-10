Ultraviolette bets on scooters for volume surge as Hosur plant takes shape

Electric vehicle maker Ultraviolette Automotive is betting on its entry into scooters to drive a sharp increase in volumes from 2027, as the Bengaluru-based company prepares to commission its new Hosur manufacturing facility and expands beyond its performance motorcycle roots.

The company's upcoming Tesseract electric scooter, scheduled to enter the market in the first quarter of calendar 2027, is expected to quickly scale to around 10,000 units a month, said Narayan Subramaniam, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Ultraviolette Automotive. At scale, the company expects scooters and motorcycles to contribute 50 percent each of its volumes.

Production of the Tesseract will initially begin at Ultraviolette's existing manufacturing facility in Karnataka, which has the capability to support the launch. Once its new Hosur facility in Tamil Nadu is commissioned, scooter production will be shifted there.

Ultraviolette currently operates predominantly in the premium electric motorcycle market. Its strategy has been to develop technology at the performance end of the motorcycle market first and subsequently take the architecture into higher-volume categories.

"Once the Tesseract comes in, which is calendar 2027, first quarter, we will quickly be able to ramp up to about 10,000 vehicles a month. That is going to be the first objective," Subramaniam said.

The Hosur plant is expected to be commissioned in the next six to eight months. Ultraviolette plans to invest ₹779 crore over five years in the facility, which will have an initial annual capacity of 250,000 units, scalable to 500,000 units.

While Tesseract is expected to reach scale relatively quickly, Ultraviolette expects the electric motorcycle market to take longer to develop.

The Tesseract marks Ultraviolette's entry into scooters, while the upcoming Shockwave will expand its motorcycle portfolio. Both products are being developed in parallel and are expected around the same period.

"The F77, our first motorcycle, is at the top end of the performance band. But once we cracked the technology for that, it became rather simpler for us then to expand into the X47. And today, subsequently, we're getting into the mass-oriented segments with the Tesseract and the Shockwave," Subramaniam said.

"Cumulatively, our projections are, at scale, 50 percent volumes coming from scooters and 50 percent from motorcycles," Subramaniam said.

The company expects motorcycles to move towards comparable monthly volumes closer to the second half or end of 2027.

Ultraviolette believes electric motorcycles are today at a stage similar to where electric scooters were about two years ago and expects the entry of established two-wheeler manufacturers to accelerate awareness and adoption.

"Today, motorcycles are where scooters were two years back. Now, the incumbents are getting into it," Subramaniam said.