Vietnam's Vingroup to enter India's ride-hailing market with EV fleet

Vietnam’s largest conglomerate, Vingroup, is set to enter India’s ride-hailing market this week with its Green SM electric taxi service, a Times of India report stated on Tuesday. The company is expected to start operations from Delhi-NCR on Friday after the deal to enter the Indian market was signed earlier in April.

Green SM, also known as GSM or Green and Smart Mobility, is the electric ride-hailing and mobility arm of Vingroup. The company is entering the a market dominated by Ola, Uber, and Rapido.

The Vietnamese company’s entry also comes over a year after India’s homegrown electric ride-hailing startup BluSmart suspended operations in the country, leaving a gap in the premium all-electric cab segment.

Tighter controls Unlike traditional aggregator-based taxi platforms, Green SM’s India operation is expected to follow a fleet-owned and company-managed model. This would allow the company to exercise tighter control over vehicles, drivers, charging infrastructure, service standards, and maintenance operations. The model also comes at a time when India’s ride-hailing sector is witnessing greater regulatory scrutiny around driver onboarding, passenger safety, pricing transparency, and service quality. By directly owning and managing its fleet, Green SM may be able to maintain greater consistency in service quality, vehicle upkeep, and driver operations compared to conventional aggregator-based platforms. Broader mobility push