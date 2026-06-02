Home / Industry / Auto / Vietnam's Vingroup to enter India's ride-hailing market with EV fleet

Vietnam's Vingroup to enter India's ride-hailing market with EV fleet

The Vietnamese company's entry also comes over a year after India's homegrown electric ride-hailing startup BluSmart suspended operations in the country

vingroup green SM India
Green SM, also known as GSM or Green and Smart Mobility, is the electric ride-hailing and mobility arm of Vingroup. (Photo: greensm.com)
Anjaly Raj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 9:34 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Vietnam’s largest conglomerate, Vingroup, is set to enter India’s ride-hailing market this week with its Green SM electric taxi service, a Times of India report stated on Tuesday. The company is expected to start operations from Delhi-NCR on Friday after the deal to enter the Indian market was signed earlier in April.
 
Green SM, also known as GSM or Green and Smart Mobility, is the electric ride-hailing and mobility arm of Vingroup. The company is entering the a market dominated by Ola, Uber, and Rapido.
 
The Vietnamese company’s entry also comes over a year after India’s homegrown electric ride-hailing startup BluSmart suspended operations in the country, leaving a gap in the premium all-electric cab segment.
 
Tighter controls
 
Unlike traditional aggregator-based taxi platforms, Green SM’s India operation is expected to follow a fleet-owned and company-managed model. This would allow the company to exercise tighter control over vehicles, drivers, charging infrastructure, service standards, and maintenance operations.
 
The model also comes at a time when India’s ride-hailing sector is witnessing greater regulatory scrutiny around driver onboarding, passenger safety, pricing transparency, and service quality. By directly owning and managing its fleet, Green SM may be able to maintain greater consistency in service quality, vehicle upkeep, and driver operations compared to conventional aggregator-based platforms.
 
Broader mobility push
 
The company is expected to initially roll out operations across the Delhi-NCR region before expanding to other major metropolitan cities. The move signals a broader mobility strategy for Vingroup in India, as the Vietnamese conglomerate looks beyond private vehicle sales to establish a presence in the high-visibility fleet mobility segment through Green SM.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

The 30 GWh road map: JSW locks in $1.3 billion Li-ion cell plant plan

West Asia conflict fails to slow passenger vehicle sales; up 25% in May

TVS Motor sales rise 31% to 567K units in May, hits record monthly high

Toyota Kirloskar Motor's total sales up 7% at 33,128 units in May

Hyundai Motor India domestic sales rise 9.1% to 47,837 units in May

Topics :India-VietnamCab servicecab aggregators

First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 9:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story