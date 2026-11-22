VinFast is eyeing entry into the Indian e-two-wheeler space in 2027, as the Vietnam-based auto giant looks to increase its presence in the fast-growing electric vehicle market.

The company will also manufacture two-wheelers at its facility at Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu.

Besides, the company also looks to introduce two battery-based four-wheelers in India to capture the increasing demand for compact SUVs (sport utility vehicle) especially from first-time buyers.

VinFast sells four electric car models in India -- the VF 6, VF 7, VF MPV 7, and Limo Green.

The demand for electric two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles is growing in India, and the company looks to have a sizeable share in the segment by 2030, VinFast officials told PTI during interactions.

Tapan Ghosh, CEO of VinFast Asia for four-wheeler business, said the company is gearing up to introduce VF 5 in the Indian market early next year as the "taste of consumers", including that of first-time buyers, is veering towards compact SUVs. They want to opt a little powerful option over entry-level hatchbacks having 1,000 cc engines and below. Further, VinFast has plans to introduce at least two car models in India every year and reach 100 per cent capacity of 50,000 units annually at its Thoothukudi facility. The company is also looking to cater to other Asian markets from the India facility, which is expandable to 1,50,000 four-wheeler units annually, he said.

"Currently we are doing 15 per cent local sourcing and look to double this going forward," Ghosh said, replying to a question related to localisation. He said VinFast, which entered India around a year back, has seen sales grow to 2,500-3,000 units a month from 500 units per month initially. A production line for two-wheelers has also been installed at the same facility, Anurag Saxena, Market CEO for two-wheelers at VinFast India, said on the company's plans for the domestic e-two-wheeler market. "No doubt it is a growing segment. We want to be part of it. We will be introducing two models as early as the first half of 2027," Saxena said.

The company was studying the Indian e-two wheeler market and based on the assessment it looks to introduce battery-based scooters initially having a minimum range in a single charge, he said. Saxena did not provide any specific number related to range. The vehicles may also have battery swapping option, he said, adding that the company is doing dealership tie-ups across cities as the trials are under final stages. About the investments, the officials said VinGroup has invested USD 500 million in India so far and has plans USD 2 billion investment plan for the country in various sectors, including charging stations. V-GREEN, an arm of Vin Group, is setting charging stations alongside doing tie-ups existing companies in EV charging space to cover maximum locations to improve charging services for the two and four wheeler customers, they said.