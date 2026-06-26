Volkswagen CEO aims to cut up to 100,000 jobs in next few years: Report

Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume aims to cut up to 100000 jobs from the current workforce worldwide over the next few years and discontinue production at four of the groups German plants Manager Magazin reported on Friday

The magazine also said Blume intends to reduce investment by around 15% to just over €130 billion ($148 billion) over the next five years.

A Volkswagen spokesperson said the company would not comment on confidential documents The relevant facts of the matter will be discussed and approved by the relevant bodies We will not pre-empt this process he said in an emailed statement

The entire group including its brands and subsidiaries must undergo far-reaching change the spokesperson said Manager Magazin said Blume and the groups CFO Arno Antlitz aim to completely restructure the company citing sources Volkswagens namesake core VW brand and the parts-manufacturing plants would be spun off from the current group structure and incorporated into separate entities the report said Over the medium term VW is planning to close its production facilities in Hanover Zwickau and Emden as well as a plant of sister brand Audi in Neckarsulm all located in Germany the magazine said with production to be discontinued once the models currently manufactured there are phased out