Volkswagen's tryst with India: JSW tie-up offers another shot at growth

Puneet Gupta, director, India and Asean automotive market at S&P Global, said: “It’s a win-win for both. Volkswagen does not want to further invest in a low- priority market like India as the volumes are very low — its concentration is in China, the US and Europe where it is losing its market share. But unlike Ford and General Motors, which just closed operations and left, it wants to continue to have a toehold in the Indian market, which is growing and has a potential upside they don’t want to miss out on. So getting JSW as a majority partner makes sense.” For JSW, too, the deal is logical: It has already honed its skills in the passenger car business in the past three years through a joint venture in which it has a 51 per cent stake with MG Motors, part of the Chinese giant SAIC group. “JSW group currently has collaborations with only Chinese companies like SAIC and Chery for products and technology, whose models it is bringing to India. By partnering Volkswagen it will mitigate the risk of depending only on the Chinese,” said Gupta.