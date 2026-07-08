Weak rupee weighs on BMW India margins; further price hikes on the cards

BMW Group India said a sharp depreciation of the rupee against the euro is emerging as a significant challenge, with the luxury carmaker estimating that every Re 1 decline in the Indian currency against the euro reduces its profit margin by around 1 per cent, even as robust demand helped it post record first-half sales.

"With every Re 1 depreciation against the euro, we get impacted by 1 per cent in our profit margin. Since last January till now, the overall deterioration is about Rs 18, which means an 18 per cent impact on our profit margins," Hardeep Singh Brar, president and chief executive officer (CEO), BMW Group India, told Business Standard.

The company has only partially passed on the higher costs to customers. BMW raised prices by 5-6 per cent last year and by another 4-5 per cent this year, but Brar said the increase falls well short of the impact of the weakening rupee.

"There is still a lot of gap between how much the currency has deteriorated versus what price hike we have taken," he said, adding that the company would consider further price increases in the coming months.