West Asia war hasn't hit production, consumer demand: Honda Cars India CEO

India imports more than 85 per cent of the crude oil it consumes. Ethanol, meanwhile, is produced domestically from agricultural feedstock such as sugarcane.

“We don’t feel so much change on the demand side,” Nakajima said when asked about the impact of the conflict. On the production side, he said the situation remains manageable so far. The conflict has led to some challenges related to parts supply, gas supply, freight costs, and shipping delays. "Of course, there are some difficulties. But...there has been no change in production numbers,” Nakajima said.