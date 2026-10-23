What is AEBS, the auto-braking system govt wants in all new cars from 2030?

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed making Advanced Emergency Braking Systems (AEBS) mandatory for all new car models from October 1, 2030, to help reduce road accidents. Models already in production before the deadline would have to comply with the requirement from October 1, 2032.

The government has also introduced measures to improve the safety of medium and heavy-duty vehicles, focusing on braking performance. Electronic stability control systems will be mandatory for trucks starting October 1, 2027, reported news agency PTI.

What is Advanced Emergency Braking System (AEBS)?

AEBS is an active vehicle safety technology designed to prevent collisions or reduce their severity. The system continuously monitors the road ahead, warns the driver when it detects a potential collision with another vehicle, pedestrian or cyclist, and automatically applies the brakes if the driver fails to respond in time.

AEBS is a key feature of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a collection of more than 100 electronic technologies designed to improve road safety. How does AEBS work? AEBS operates continuously while a vehicle is moving. It uses a combination of radar sensors, cameras or Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology, typically mounted near the front bumper or windscreen, to assess the distance from obstacles, their relative speed and the time remaining before a potential collision. The system generally works in three stages: 1 Warning stage: When the system detects an obstacle approaching rapidly and calculates that a collision is imminent, it issues an audio-visual alert, such as a dashboard warning light and a beeping sound, prompting the driver to brake.

2 Partial or pre-braking stage: If the driver does not respond, the system may apply a brief, sharp brake pulse as a warning and pre-charge the braking system to maximise stopping power. 3 Full emergency braking stage: If the driver still fails to take action and a collision is imminent, AEBS automatically applies maximum braking force. This may stop the vehicle completely or significantly reduce the severity of the impact. Which countries have adopted AEBS? AEBS has evolved from a feature largely associated with premium vehicles into a technology covered by regulatory requirements in several countries. However, the requirements vary by vehicle category and jurisdiction.

European Union The European Union made AEBS mandatory for new commercial vehicle and truck models from 2015. Under updated safety regulations, the requirement was extended to all new car models in May 2022 and to every newly registered passenger vehicle sold by May 2024. Japan Japan adopted AEBS early, making it legally mandatory for all new passenger vehicles from fiscal year 2021. The move was aimed at protecting an ageing population, with particular attention to detecting other vehicles and pedestrians. United States Between 2016 and 2022, a voluntary agreement between the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and 20 major automakers led to basic AEBS becoming standard in more than 95 per cent of new cars. The NHTSA has since mandated advanced AEBS in all new light vehicles and trucks from September 1, 2029.

China China has also seen widespread adoption of AEBS, with more than 60 per cent of new passenger vehicles sold in the country already featuring the technology. Under a newly issued national standard, AEBS will become mandatory for all new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles from January 1, 2028. Australia Australia's introduction of mandatory automatic braking technology is governed by federal Australian Design Rules (ADRs). Under ADR requirements, car-to-car AEB became mandatory for all new models launched after March 2023. The requirement was extended to every newly sold passenger car, sports utility vehicle (SUV) and light commercial vehicle by March 2025. United Kingdom

The United Kingdom requires AEBS as standard on all newly registered passenger cars. Heavy commercial trucks were required to feature the technology much earlier, in 2015. The current regulations also require light vehicles to incorporate advanced systems capable of detecting other vehicles and vulnerable road users, including pedestrians and cyclists. How effective is AEBS in preventing accidents? Available studies indicate that AEBS has helped reduce front-to-rear collisions, police-reported crashes, rear-end impacts and associated trauma. However, the technology's effectiveness depends on the operating conditions, the vehicle's speed and the system's ability to detect hazards accurately. AEBS also has several limitations: Weather interference: Rain, snow, fog, mud and bright sunlight can impair cameras and radar sensors