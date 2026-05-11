With India stuck in ICE age, China set to lead electric 2W export race

Indian companies account for a 98 per cent share of ICE two-wheelers imports in Nepal. But when it comes to e2W, China is the dominant player and had grabbed over 76 per cent share of total e2W imports in 2025 with brands like Yadea, NIU and Sunra dominating the market.

That is significant as anything between 20 and 35 per cent of new two-wheeler sales in Nepal was electric. In Austria, India has an 11 per cent share of the total imports of ICE two-wheelers based on the latest estimates. But the country has an ambitious target to hit an e2W penetration of 100 per cent by 2040. And currently, 15-25 per cent of new two-wheeler sales are electric as on 2025.