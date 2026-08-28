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5 million international flyers to shift to Navi Mumbai airport from Oct 1

About 5 million passengers of international capacity will move from Mumbai T2 to Navi Mumbai airport as T1 prepares for redevelopment beginning January 2027

Mumbai international airport
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Representative Image (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Surajeet Das Gupta
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 8:47 PM IST
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In a major overhaul for flyers, nearly one-third, or five million passengers per annum, of the international capacity at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), in Mumbai, are being shifted to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIAL) from October 1, according to top airline sources who have been briefed on the matter. .  
 
The reason for this is that the T1B section (north section) of the domestic airport at CSMIA will be closed for redevelopment from January 15 next year.
 
Under the plan, the domestic capacity, of five million, will be shifted temporarily to T2 of CSMIA, which is used for international flights currently.
 
Simultaneously the same capacity of international passengers from T2 will be shifted to NMIAL, ensuring that there is no capacity constraint due to the redevelopment of the domestic terminal.     
 
Airline sources say they have been told that the criterion for the transfer will be transparent and non-discriminatory. One-third of the slots of all international carriers will be rounded off to the next higher number and will be shifted to NMIAL.
 
NMIAL has the capacity to handle six million international passengers per annum, and with this move, it will be able to hit a capacity utilisation of 83 per cent of international passengers.
 
Currently it has one international flight between the airport and Abu Dhabi.
 
Airline sources say that once T1B is redeveloped, which is expected to be completed by 2029, and NMIAL’s T2 terminal gets off the ground by 2030, all the airlines will be given the option which of the two airports they prefer to fly in and out.
 
The long-term plan, they say, is to make NMIAL an international hub while Mumbai would concentrate on point-to-point services.
 
Based on the data on the number of seats for August, NMIAL, which started commercial flights last December, is the eleventh-largest domestic airport in the country.
 
In August it lost its position among the top 10 because of Kochi, which saw an increase in its seat capacity by 2 per cent.
 
NMIAL has domestic flights by IndiGo, Air India Express and Akasa.
 
However, Air India has told the airport that it does not make sense for it to fly from there because it has to shift capacity from CSMIA and that will only increase its cost of operations.      
   

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Topics :Mumbai airportNavi Mumbaiinternational flights

First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 8:47 PM IST

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