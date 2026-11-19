At least 31 of 42 SpiceJet flights that were scheduled to operate at Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru airports on Thursday were cancelled by the cash-strapped airline on Thursday, according to airport operators' data analysed by Business Standard.

Delhi airport marked 16 out of the 22 SpiceJet services as "cancelled" or "not operating", Mumbai airport categorised three out of 4 flights as cancelled, and Bengaluru airport marked 12 out of 16 flights of the airline as cancelled, as per the data.

The disruptions come amid mounting financial and operational difficulties at the airline, which is grappling with unpaid dues to service providers and aircraft lessors, salary delays and disputes over payments.

The huge number of cancellations have affected thousands of passengers across India, and the DGCA is yet to ask the airline to stop taking forward bookings. With passengers expressing dismay, the airport operators have started taking steps to shield themselves of their anger. GMR Group-controlled Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) stated on X on Thursday morning that "due to operational challenges being faced by SpiceJet airline, some flights may be impacted" and the passengers should contact "SpiceJet directly for the latest information regarding their flight status". SpiceJet, the DGCA, and the airport operators of the aforementioned three airports did not respond to Business Standard's queries on this matter.

On Wednesday, SpiceJet's board approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 5,500 crore through one or more fundraising routes to address its immediate financial challenges. The airline is also in discussions with potential new investors, with the board directing the management to expedite the process. At Delhi Airport, 10 departures and six arrivals on Thursday were marked as cancelled or not operating, as per the data. The affected departures included flights to Mumbai, Srinagar, Dharamshala, Pune, Leh, Bagdogra, Patna and Bengaluru. Arrivals from Leh, Dharamshala, Srinagar, Bengaluru and Pune were also among those listed as not operating. At Mumbai Airport, two departures and one arrival were marked cancelled. These included flights to Darbhanga and Delhi, and an incoming flight from Delhi.

Bengaluru Airport recorded six cancelled departures and six cancelled arrivals. The departures included flights to Mumbai, Delhi and Varanasi, while affected arrivals included services from Delhi, Mumbai, Darbhanga and Varanasi. SpiceJet's operational difficulties have come alongside a sharp decline in its domestic market share. According to DGCA data, its share fell to 0.6 per cent in September from 3.9 per cent in January. The airline carried 730,000 domestic passengers in September, compared with 5.92 million in January. On November 12, Dubai Airports suspended check-in services for SpiceJet over outstanding dues of approximately Rs 35.85 crore to ground-handling company Dnata, resulting in the cancellation of four flights.