AAI launches ₹165 crore push to automate airport security tray movement

In an ATRS-equipped lane, a passenger places their belongings in a tray at the beginning of the security process. The system automatically moves the tray towards the baggage X-ray machine. The machine produces images of the contents, which are examined by security personnel. Once the bag is cleared, the tray is automatically directed towards an area where the passenger can collect their belongings. If the security officer wants the bag checked again, the system can send the tray to a separate area for another examination.