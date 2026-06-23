Adani Mundra Airport opens commercial operations with inaugural Goa flight

Adani Mundra Airport on Tuesday commenced commercial operations with the inaugural flight landing from Goa.

This air link, in a strategic partnership with Star Air, is set to unlock unprecedented economic potential for the Kutch region, transforming it into a fully integrated, multi-modal logistics and business hub, Adani Group said in a statement.

The launch of eight new air services by Star Air from Tuesday will create an express corridor, reducing travel time for trade, commerce, logistics and tourism, fuelling the economic engine of India's largest port Mundra.

The other cities that Star Air will connect Mundra with include Hindon, Surat, Belagavi, Bengaluru, Kolhapur and Nanded.

The new airport terminal was inaugurated by Adani Airports Holding Ltd Director Jeet Adani. Built on the Adani Group's proven development model, the Mundra Airport is engineered for efficiency and growth, the statement said. A 1,900-metre runway can handle a wide range of passenger and cargo aircraft, and a modern terminal featuring spacious parking, multiple check-in counters. The air route is a calculated move to fuel the economic engine of India's largest private port Mundra, and the country's largest notified, operational multi-product Mundra SEZ, the company said. This air connectivity provides the critical last-mile link, enabling the vast volumes of trade flowing through the port to be more efficiently managed and integrated with national and global supply chains.