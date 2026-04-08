Home / Industry / Aviation / News / AERA orders major airports to cut some charges by 25% in relief to airlines

AERA orders major airports to cut some charges by 25% in relief to airlines

The move to cut charges comes after IndiGo and Air India sought the rationalisation of some fees levied by airports

Navi Mumbai International Airport, NMIAL
Airport and air navigation service charges were the third largest expense category for airlines globally after fuel and labour
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 11:25 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

India's airport tariff regulator has ordered major airports to cut ​landing and parking charges by 25 per cent ​for three months for domestic flights, ‌offering relief to the country's airlines that are under financial pressure due to the Iran war.

The move to cut charges comes after IndiGo and Air India sought the rationalisation of some fees levied by airports. The country's two largest airlines are facing a double whammy ‌from the Iran war, as Indian airlines are already barred from flying over Pakistan.

Airport and air navigation service charges were the third largest expense category for airlines globally after fuel and labour, according to ​airline lobby group International Air Transport Association.

IndiGo's shares jumped as ‌much as 10 per cent on Wednesday, hitting the upper limit, as the ​broader ‌airline sector rallied after the US announced a ‌two-week ceasefire with Iran.

The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA), acting on the ‌government's directions, ​said the temporary ​reduction in charges will apply immediately and any under-recoveries in revenue will ‌be addressed ​in future tariff reviews. 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IndiGo aircraft hit by unmanned vehicle at Kolkata airport, plane grounded

Over 10,000 flights to West Asia cancelled since war began: MoCA joint secy

Right time to hand over reins for Air India's growth: Campbell Wilson

Premium

West Asia conflict, airspace curbs likely to cost carriers ₹2.5K crore

Odisha's Puri airport project gets stage-I forest clearance from Centre

Topics :AERAAirports in IndiaIndian airportsAirportsAviation NewsIndian aviation

First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story