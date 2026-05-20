AERA sets Navi Mumbai airport UDF at ₹620-738 for domestic flyers

The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Aera) has set the user development fee (UDF) for Navi Mumbai airport in the range of ₹620-738 for each departing domestic passenger, about 3.5x higher than the UDF charged at Mumbai airport.
Aera issued the tariff order for Navi Mumbai International Airport, the Adani Group-led operator of the recently inaugurated airport, on Wednesday. Under the order, each departing domestic passenger at Navi Mumbai airport will pay ₹620 as UDF between June 1, 2026, and March 31, 2027, while arriving domestic passengers will pay ₹270.
The UDF will rise every year until 2029-30 (FY30). By FY30, departing domestic passengers will pay ₹738, while the fee for arriving domestic passengers will increase to ₹322.
At Mumbai airport — managed by Adani Group-led Mumbai International Airport — Aera had fixed the UDF in May last year at ₹175 for each departing domestic passenger for the period between May 16, 2025, and March 31, 2029. The UDF for each arriving domestic passenger at the airport was fixed at ₹75.
In a statement on Wednesday, Aera said airport charges at greenfield airports, such as Navi Mumbai airport, are generally higher in the initial years to support recovery of investments and ensure viable operations, compared with mature brownfield airports such as Mumbai airport. Therefore, the tariff structure of a greenfield airport cannot be directly compared with that of an established brownfield airport with significantly higher and stable passenger traffic, it added.
The UDF is usually collected by airlines at the time of ticket booking and included in the final airfare paid by passengers. Airlines then transfer the collected UDF to the airport operator concerned.
With the tariff structures of both Mumbai airports now finalised, airfares from Navi Mumbai airport are expected to be higher than those from Mumbai airport. The UDF for each departing international passenger at Navi Mumbai airport has been fixed at ₹1,225 for the period between June 1, 2026, and March 31, 2027. The fee will increase gradually every financial year until FY30, when it will reach ₹1,459 per passenger.
Similarly, the UDF for each arriving international passenger at the new airport has been fixed at ₹525 until March 31, 2027. This will also rise gradually every financial year until FY30, when it will touch ₹625 per passenger.
At Mumbai airport, the UDF for international passengers differs between economy and business class travellers. Each departing international passenger travelling in economy class has to pay ₹615 as UDF at Mumbai airport, while each arriving international economy passenger has to pay ₹260. These tariff rates will remain in force until March 31, 2029.