Home / Industry / Aviation / News / AERA sets Navi Mumbai airport UDF at ₹620-738 for domestic flyers

AERA sets Navi Mumbai airport UDF at ₹620-738 for domestic flyers

The AERA has fixed higher user development fees for Navi Mumbai airport than Mumbai airport, citing the need to support investment recovery at the greenfield facility

Navi Mumbai International Airport, NMIAL
premium
As per the order, each domestic departing passenger at the Navi Mumbai airport will pay ₹620 as UDF between June 1, 2026, and March 31, 2027, while arriving domestic passengers will pay ₹270 as UDF
Deepak Patel
3 min read Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 10:01 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Aera) has set the user development fee (UDF) for Navi Mumbai airport in the range of ₹620-738 for each departing domestic passenger, about 3.5x higher than the UDF charged at Mumbai airport.
 
Aera issued the tariff order for Navi Mumbai International Airport, the Adani Group-led operator of the recently inaugurated airport, on Wednesday. Under the order, each departing domestic passenger at Navi Mumbai airport will pay ₹620 as UDF between June 1, 2026, and March 31, 2027, while arriving domestic passengers will pay ₹270.
 
The UDF will rise every year until 2029-30 (FY30). By FY30, departing domestic passengers will pay ₹738, while the fee for arriving domestic passengers will increase to ₹322.
 
At Mumbai airport — managed by Adani Group-led Mumbai International Airport — Aera had fixed the UDF in May last year at ₹175 for each departing domestic passenger for the period between May 16, 2025, and March 31, 2029. The UDF for each arriving domestic passenger at the airport was fixed at ₹75.
 
In a statement on Wednesday, Aera said airport charges at greenfield airports, such as Navi Mumbai airport, are generally higher in the initial years to support recovery of investments and ensure viable operations, compared with mature brownfield airports such as Mumbai airport. Therefore, the tariff structure of a greenfield airport cannot be directly compared with that of an established brownfield airport with significantly higher and stable passenger traffic, it added.
 
The UDF is usually collected by airlines at the time of ticket booking and included in the final airfare paid by passengers. Airlines then transfer the collected UDF to the airport operator concerned.
 
With the tariff structures of both Mumbai airports now finalised, airfares from Navi Mumbai airport are expected to be higher than those from Mumbai airport. The UDF for each departing international passenger at Navi Mumbai airport has been fixed at ₹1,225 for the period between June 1, 2026, and March 31, 2027. The fee will increase gradually every financial year until FY30, when it will reach ₹1,459 per passenger.
 
Similarly, the UDF for each arriving international passenger at the new airport has been fixed at ₹525 until March 31, 2027. This will also rise gradually every financial year until FY30, when it will touch ₹625 per passenger.
 
At Mumbai airport, the UDF for international passengers differs between economy and business class travellers. Each departing international passenger travelling in economy class has to pay ₹615 as UDF at Mumbai airport, while each arriving international economy passenger has to pay ₹260. These tariff rates will remain in force until March 31, 2029.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Airlines urge OMCs to delay ATF rate hikes amid West Asia conflict

DGCA to monitor Boeing fuel-switch test linked to Ahmedabad plane crash

DGCA to monitor Air India Dreamliner fuel switch checks at Boeing facility

Saudi Arabia's flyadeal to start daily Riyadh-Hyderabad flights from Jul 1

Air India flights delayed at Mumbai airport due to ground staff strike

Topics :Navi MumbaiNavi Mumbai international airportAERAUDF

First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story