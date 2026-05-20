AERA sets Navi Mumbai airport UDF at ₹620-738 for domestic flyers

The UDF is usually collected by airlines at the time of ticket booking and included in the final airfare paid by passengers. Airlines then transfer the collected UDF to the airport operator concerned.

With the tariff structures of both Mumbai airports now finalised, airfares from Navi Mumbai airport are expected to be higher than those from Mumbai airport. The UDF for each departing international passenger at Navi Mumbai airport has been fixed at ₹1,225 for the period between June 1, 2026, and March 31, 2027. The fee will increase gradually every financial year until FY30, when it will reach ₹1,459 per passenger.