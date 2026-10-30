Air India, AI Express extend Saudi flight curbs till Nov 14 amid tensions

Air India and Air India Express on Friday announced extending the cancellation of their flights connecting Saudi Arabian cities till November 14 due to the prevailing situation in the region.

Last week, the two airlines cancelled the services to Riyadh and Dammam till November 7 and the flight to Jeddah till October 31.

IndiGo and Akasa Air have also cancelled their flights to Saudi Arabia.

In recent times, geopolitical tensions have escalated in West Asia, and infrastructure facilities in Saudi Arabia, including airports, have come under attack.

"Due to the prevailing situation in the region, Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended until 14 November 2026 (inclusive)," Air India said in a post on X.